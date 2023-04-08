Usually, when glass is recycled, it is ground up and mixed with sand and gravel to create an aggregate material used for roads. The glass recycled in the state program will be used to create more glass bottles.
The N.H. Liquor Commission and Jack Daniel’s have partnered to launch “Bring Back Jack,” a recycling program to promote sustainability and address supply-chain disruptions. The initiative promotes glass bottle recycling and aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of waste.
Starting this past weekend, customers could start bringing all Jack Daniel’s family products as well as empty wine or spirits bottles to select N.H. Liquor and Wine state outlets in exchange for product incentives like discount coupons. These bottles will then be collected and transported to RecycleWorks, a family-run recycling facility in Massachusetts.
“Bring Back Jack is the first of its kind program that supports the Commission’s focus on sustainability,” said Lorrie Piper, chief marketing officer of the NHLC. “It is something that’s just part of our ethos as far as being able to do as much as we possibly can with recycling and just caring for the environment.”
Liquor manufacturers, like other industries, experienced pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. When Brown-Forman, the company behind the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand, was struggling to obtain glass bottles to package their alcoholic products, their longstanding relationship with the state’s liquor commission helped launch the “Bring Back Jack” program to mitigate the bottle shortage.
The state is able to undertake its recycling initiative without any costs as a result of its strong relationships with broker partners and Brown-Forman.
Usually, when glass is recycled, it is ground up and mixed with sand and gravel to create an aggregate material used for roads, parking lots, and sometimes even mixed with concrete. However, the glass bottles collected at the state’s liquor outlets will be crushed into cullets, small fragments of recycled glass at the RecycleWorks facility that will then be used to make new glass bottles for beverages. This paves the way for glass to be recycled infinitely, reducing waste sent to landfills.
The state’s liquor commission places a significant emphasis on sustainability. The outlets across the state are built using sustainable and high-efficiency materials, and equipment wherever possible, said Piper.
Across all of the 67 outlet locations, cardboard and plastic packaging that come with liquor are recycled too.
The program is set to run from April 1 to May 20, in celebration of Earth Month, to encourage customers to adopt eco-friendly practices while enjoying their favorite drinks.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.