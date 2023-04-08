20230408-BIZ-GSNC Jack Daniel's

Usually, when glass is recycled, it is ground up and mixed with sand and gravel to create an aggregate material used for roads. The glass recycled in the state program will be used to create more glass bottles.

The N.H. Liquor Commission and Jack Daniel’s have partnered to launch “Bring Back Jack,” a recycling program to promote sustainability and address supply-chain disruptions. The initiative promotes glass bottle recycling and aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of waste.

Starting this past weekend, customers could start bringing all Jack Daniel’s family products as well as empty wine or spirits bottles to select N.H. Liquor and Wine state outlets in exchange for product incentives like discount coupons. These bottles will then be collected and transported to RecycleWorks, a family-run recycling facility in Massachusetts.

