The train’s operator initially said it would be forced to suspend alcohol sales as the train moved through New Hampshire because it sources its liquor from outside the state.

Passengers aboard the Amtrak Downeaster will be able to continue purchasing alcoholic drinks from the café car while passing through New Hampshire on an interim basis, while the train’s culinary vendor sorts through a licensing issue.

While reapplying for its license with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, NexDine — the company that sells food and drink on the train operated by the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority — disclosed that it doesn’t purchase its alcohol from New Hampshire. That puts it in violation of a law that requires all alcohol sold within the state be purchased from the state.

