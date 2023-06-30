After six months of heated debate over a bill aimed at revising landfill siting regulations, the N.H. House voted to kill the bill, maintaining the responsibility of strengthening the state’s landfill regulations within the purview of the state agency, rather than entrusting it to a private consultant.

At the House session held on Thursday, the bill was rejected by a margin of 238-134, as many legislators expressed concerns about the advancement of the bill through the Legislature after revelations of questionable email exchanges between the Department of Environmental Services and Bryan Gould, the lawyer representing Casella Waste Systems.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

