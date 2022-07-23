NH jobless rate drops to a new low as worker shortage persists
The unemployment rate shriveled again in June, falling to 2.0 percent, the lowest monthly mark since at least 1976, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The new estimate, released Tuesday by N.H. Employment Security, represents an increase of nearly 3,000 employed residents from May, and 19,830 from June 2021, on a seasonally adjusted basis.
The estimated number of unemployed Granite Staters is 15,540, which is 11,760 fewer people out of work than a year ago at this time.
Since April 2020, when the unemployment rate surged to more than 16 percent in New Hampshire following the economic shutdown brought on by the pandemic, the state has steadily added jobs back into the workforce, though there are still fewer people working now than before COVID-19 emerged.
Data out for June from N.H. Employment Security show public sector hiring was strong, and that there were job gains in construction and manufacturing, on a seasonally adjusted basis.
— N.H. Public Radio
‘F’ in infrastructure drove Granite State’s low ranking in business-friendliness
A newly released list from CNBC doesn’t contain very good news for New Hampshire and its self-image as a business-friendly state, and perhaps the chief reason for the ranking was the “F” grade it received for the quality of its infrastructure.
In its rankings of “America’s Top States for Business 2022,” the cable business news channel puts New Hampshire firmly among the lower third of states, ranking the Granite State at No. 35. The state ranked 47th on the list in the Infrastructure category.
All of the ranks New Hampshire received in the different categories were mediocre or worse, except for three – the state was ranked sixth for Business Friendliness, eighth for Education, and 15th in the Life, Health & Inclusion category.
As for the top of the rankings, North Carolina was No. 1, followed by Washington state. In New England, the highest ranking was Massachusetts’ 24th, by Vermont was 31st, Connecticut 39th, Maine 43rd and Rhode Island 45th.
— N.H. Business Review
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
