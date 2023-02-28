New Hampshire’s practice of temporarily boarding mental health patients in hospital emergency departments is an illegal seizure of the hospitals’ property that disrupts care for other patients in need, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order issued Feb. 23, U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty did not immediately require the practice to end, but told hospitals and the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to come up with a timeline for proposing a court order to permanently resolve the issue.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

