New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an early increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, this year. The cold-like infection is mild for most people but sometimes causes more severe respiratory illness in infants and very young children.

Health care workers said RSV typically starts to spread more widely around late fall or winter. But this year, hospitals around the state are already seeing more kids visiting emergency departments with the virus.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

