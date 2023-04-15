20230415-BIZ-GSNC Auto techs

Forty New Hampshire high school students were able to display their skills as automotive technicians in the 2023 Transportation SkillsUSA Competition hosted by Lakes Region Community College on March 17.

The first combined Transportation SkillsUSA competition for high school students interested in automotive careers attracted some 40 participants from around the state to showcase their skills at the Lakes Region Community College event.

The competition, held March 17, was presented by Lakes Region Community College, White Mountains Community College, the N.H. Auto Dealers Association and SkillsUSA NH. The 40 students came from 14 career and technical education centers’ automotive service excellence-certified high schools across the state for hands-on activities, such as engine repair, circuit testing and brake inspection along with written tests and practice interviews. Their skills were judged by a panel composed of community college professors, industry professionals and employers in four different competitions: automotive service technology; maintenance and light repair; power equipment technology; and diesel equipment technology.

