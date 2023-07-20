More often than not these days, societal issues are also business issues. Inclusion. Diversity. Mental health. Environmental sustainability. Workforce housing.
How to effectively navigate those and other issues, while running a business, is the focus of N.H. Businesses for Social Responsibility.
The group officially incorporated in 2000 with the notion that business leaders in the state could learn from each other, initially, about the impact of their operations on the environment/climate change. According to Executive Director Michelle Veasey — who has been with the organization for 12 years — the mission grew as businesses’ needs grew.
“We kind of started on the environmental side. That includes everything from just being more thoughtful about your impact on the world around you, but also addressing things like the climate crisis,” Veasey said. “Then we’re also doing a lot of work under community —volunteering for local nonprofits or community-based groups.
Its membership — some 220 — encompasses a range of companies. The roster includes marketing companies, educational institutions, hospitals and health organizations, banks and financial services institutions, chambers of commerce, grocery and retail, restaurants and entertainment outlets, law firms, and construction, to name a handful.
Companies often use their membership in their promotional material as a way to underscore their commitment to certain values.
Above all, the give and take is what makes the organization work.
“Sharing challenges or unique opportunities with other leaders is of great value to people,” Veasey said.
It’s done in-person and online, in small group sessions and large conferences. Last fall, it tackled workplace development. A past session took on mental health awareness, a key topic, according to Veasey, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What Veasey calls a “sustainability slam” is coming up this fall. The slam format, according to NHBSR, showcases creative and innovative solutions to environmental and social challenges through dynamic, minute-and-a-half storytelling. Categories include communities, workplaces and environment.
“We have an independent judging panel that picks the top ideas, and for large and small companies. Everybody gets a chance. Then we also have a nonprofit competition, so they can come in and share innovative ideas that they’ve worked with businesses on,” she said.
Additionally, NHBSR’s annual Sustainability Awards — held earlier this year in March — recognizes the leaders in their collaborative efforts in supporting strong communities, building workplaces that respect and value employees and their families, and making decisions informed by their impact on the world around them.
The 2023 winners included companies such as Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, NH Community Loan Fund, MAYO Web & Marketing Services, Worthen Industries, Goodwill Northern New England, Red River and Hypertherm.
NHBSR also works on advocacy on behalf of legislation that it feels underscores its values.
“I think, probably right now, the biggest areas that we’re working on are clean energy,” she said. Policy topics include such issues as the lack of widespread infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.
“New Hampshire’s often described as the doughnut hole in New England,” she said. “So I think one of the things that’s kind of challenging for a lot of businesses is that when you don’t have policy support for clean energy within the state, it makes you less competitive.”
