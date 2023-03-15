CONCORD — N.H. Fish and Game is reporting stable and increasing deer, bear and turkey populations, and will propose additional hunting opportunities as a result.

Hearings on the proposed changes for the 2023-2024 hunting season will be held in March and April in Concord, Keene, and Lancaster. Fish and Game recommends changes every two years based on field data and goals of the state’s 10-year Game Management Plan.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

