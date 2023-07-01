The Granite State is facing a workforce gap of more than 190,000 jobs in the next decade, according to a new report from N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

“New Hampshire’s 80 top occupations are projected to have nearly 197,000 job openings from 2022 to 2032, of which only 6,100 will be filled by labor force growth, leaving a gap of nearly 191,000,” according to the State of N.H. Workforce Assessment.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

