With federal dollars provided to the state’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, the Executive Council this week voted to extend and increase contracts through fiscal year 2025 to continue supporting displaced populations from Ukraine and Afghanistan now residing in New Hampshire.
The state will contract with Ascentria Care Alliance for $251,910 to continue with resettlement support and resource assistance for Ukrainian citizens displaced due to the Russian invasion of the country. Between 200 and 400 individuals are expected to be serviced through Sept. 2025.
The continued services include employment assistance, case management, skills training, English as a second language, assistance in applying for employment authorization documents, and housing and food assistance.
In May, the Executive Council approved more than $500,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Administration for Children and Families’ Refugee Support Services to help Ukrainians in the state.
New Hampshire will also continue contracting with Ascentria Care Alliance and the International Institute of New England to provide immigration legal assistance to approximately 130 Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021.
Using a $296,254 appropriation, the two organizations will continue providing services such as consultations regarding appropriate documents and information, interpretation and translation, filling out forms, fee waivers, representation throughout the asylum interview process, and payment of immigration fees.
Last year, state officials diverted a portion of federal funding ($166,330) meant to help the resettlement of Afghan evacuees toward statewide rental assistance, one month after the U.S. Treasury moved to wind down the state’s rental relief funding.
Officials said the money was being repurposed because it was not being spent fast enough on resettlement.
