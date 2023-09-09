With federal dollars provided to the state’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, the Executive Council this week voted to extend and increase contracts through fiscal year 2025 to continue supporting displaced populations from Ukraine and Afghanistan now residing in New Hampshire.

The state will contract with Ascentria Care Alliance for $251,910 to continue with resettlement support and resource assistance for Ukrainian citizens displaced due to the Russian invasion of the country. Between 200 and 400 individuals are expected to be serviced through Sept. 2025.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.