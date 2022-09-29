A contract to spend $60,000 in federal funds on tick tracking efforts around the state was approved by the Executive Council last week.

MaineHealth, located in Portland, Maine, will be responsible for tracking ticks at 20 locations in New Hampshire, according to the Department of Health and Human Services request for funding. This includes locations ranging from Colebrook to Durham and Manchester.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

