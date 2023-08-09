The state’s Department of Justice is seeking nearly $7 million in additional funds for ongoing legal expenses related to “the number of particularly complex and labor-intensive cases” in its criminal and civil bureaus.

Detailing a high-volume caseload that has “nearly exhausted” dedicated funds for fiscal year 2024, Attorney General John Formella’s request will go before the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday, Aug. 11. The DOJ was originally appropriated $350,000 for litigation expenses in fiscal year 2024, and now seeks an additional $6.9 million. Per state law, the attorney general is allowed to request funds beyond budgeted amounts, subject to approval by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, governor, and Executive Council.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.