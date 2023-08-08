With Gov. Chris Sununu’s signature last week, New Hampshire has removed fentanyl and xylazine testing equipment from the definition of “drug paraphernalia” in state law.

Several efforts this past legislative session sought to decriminalize what harm reduction advocates call life-saving tools in an increasingly adulterated and contaminated drug market. House Bill 287, which Sununu signed on Aug. 4, will allow the general public to possess testing strips and other materials intended to detect fentanyl and xylazine in a substance.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

