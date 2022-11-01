Marc Hathaway became Sullivan County’s county attorney in 1987. Back then, he said, alcohol was the main substance that landed people in trouble. But over his tenure, he’s seen heroin, fentanyl and, now, meth spread to this part of rural western New Hampshire.

Nearly every two years since then, Hathaway’s been reelected as the county’s chief prosecutor with no opponent on the ballot. But this year, the head of the local public defender’s office is running against him, promoting a different approach for defendants struggling with substance use disorders.

