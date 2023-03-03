New Hampshire residents were defrauded almost 7,900 times last year and lost more than $18 million in the process, while people in the Concord region fell for fewer scams than Southern New Hampshire, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission.
The figures come via the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, a database that receives reports from consumers, as well as from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and non-profit organizations.
The FTC received 7,894 fraud reports from New Hampshire consumers who lost a total of $18.3 million to fraud. That’s a median loss (meaning half lost more and half lost less) of $540.
On a per-capita basis, Granite Staters were about average in falling for scams, with 860 reports per 100,000 people. That’s slightly less than Massachusetts but a little more than Vermont and Maine. George, Florida and Nevada led the country in scams, with more than 1,400 reported per 100,000 people in 2022.
The Concord metropolitan area, which as defined by the FTC is roughly equivalent to Merrimack County, had 790 reports per 100,000 people while the Manchester-Nashua area, roughly equivalent to Hillsborough County, had 905 reports per 100,000 people. Rockingham County is lumped in with Boston by the FTC so its data are not available.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.