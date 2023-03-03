New Hampshire residents were defrauded almost 7,900 times last year and lost more than $18 million in the process, while people in the Concord region fell for fewer scams than Southern New Hampshire, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission.

The figures come via the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, a database that receives reports from consumers, as well as from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and non-profit organizations.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

