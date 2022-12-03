New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and the N.H. Charitable Foundation are stepping in to support a sex education program at risk of closing, after the state’s Executive Council blocked funding for it in late November.

The initiative — called the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) — offers after-school sex education programs in the areas of the state with the highest rates of teen pregnancy: Manchester and Claremont. Two health centers — Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont — have run the program for nearly a decade.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.