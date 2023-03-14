Using a model that’s been called “transformative” for the energy market, the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire announced this week its initial electricity rate will be 15.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, representing a 20 to 40 percent savings compared to the state’s utility companies.

Ten communities will benefit from the new rate starting in May, following a winter season that saw electricity costs at historic highs and percentage increases that reached triple digits.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

