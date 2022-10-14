The N.H. Bulletin is partnering with N.H. Public Radio and N.H. PBS on a series of candidate debates that people can attend, listen to live or watch later via streaming.
For each debate, a Bulletin and NHPR reporter will question candidates for an hour.
“The participation of candidates in public debates is a fundamental part of the democratic process,” said Dana Wormald, the Bulletin’s editor-in-chief. “Voters deserve a chance to listen to candidates articulate their positions, and challenge the positions of their opponents, in an arena where there is no chance for the candidate to huddle with advisers before answering. The Bulletin is honored to team up with NHPR and NHPBS for this latest round of debates, and we hope all who care about the future of this state and nation will tune in as they prepare to cast their votes in November.”
The debates will begin Oct. 25 with gubernatorial candidates Republican Chris Sununu and Democrat Tom Sherman. U.S. Senate candidates Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc will debate on Oct. 27. Candidates for the 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Annie Kuster and Republican Robert Burns, will face off Oct. 28. Tickets for all debates can be reserved at newhampshirebulletin.com.
Debates will be held at NHPR’s studio in Concord from noon to 1 p.m. They will also be rebroadcast at 8 p.m. and streamed through NHPR’s app and its Facebook Live feed. NH PBS will air the debates on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The Bulletin will also carry coverage of the debates on its website.
We had intended to host a debate for the 1st Congressional District, and extended simultaneous invitations to Republican Karoline Leavitt and Democrat Chris Pappas.
While Pappas’ campaign accepted the debate invitation, Leavitt’s campaign did not respond to multiple attempts to reach out and released a debate schedule that did not include NHPR. Given that, we are unable to host a 1st Congressional District debate and instead intend to host a long-form interview with Pappas on Oct. 26.
A number of factors were considered in deciding which races to focus on and which candidates to invite. NHPR has detailed the criteria on its website, nhpr.org.
For more information about how to watch the debates and how candidates were chosen, visit NHPR’s debate page. Questions may be submitted for the candidates ahead of the debates through NHPR’s online form.
