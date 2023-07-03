Piping plovers

Parts of Hampton Beach State Park are sectioned off where threatened piping plovers are nesting for the season.

 Hadley Barndollar / N.H. Bulletin

Zipping across the sand and scurrying among sun-baked seaweed are some of the littlest and rarest seasonal visitors to New Hampshire’s beaches. In total, there are just over 2,000 pairs of them in the entire Atlantic population.

Beachgoers in Hampton and Seabrook this summer will see yellow rope sectioning off breeding habitats of piping plovers, migratory shorebirds that are designated as state-endangered and federally-threatened. Signs on the beaches warn that killing, harassing, or disturbing one can end in an arrest or a fine of up to $25,000.

