CLAREMONT — The state Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Revenue Administration and the Secretary of State’s Office have rejected a petition for a ballot question that, if approved, would change the Claremont City Charter and allow for voter referendums on certain issues.

Resident Sam Killay, who led the petition drive last fall and obtained 30 signatures, said Wednesday evening the measure’s proponents would address the objections by the state and resubmit the petition with the hope that the question can be put to voters on the November ballot.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.