New Hampshire’s Attorney General is joining a multi-state investigation into TikTok.
The states are investigating whether the company violated consumer protection laws, ultimately harming young people’s mental health.
The states are trying to get internal TikTok communications to see if the company used deceptive or unfair conduct to boost young user engagement.
Attorney General John Formella, in joining the 46-state coalition, says TikTok has played a substantial role in the youth mental health crisis, and that the company so far has not handed over internal communications for the investigation.
“Our youth spend hours on social media platforms each day,” Formella said in a statement. “We already know that on TikTok they are being exposed to harmful content including, but certainly not limited to, potentially deadly viral challenges, bullying, and graphic content showcasing sexual images and drug use.”
