The Russian Foreign Ministry has added 500 more Americans to its sanctions list, including New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, whose role as the state’s top prosecutor gives him no direct involvement in Russian foreign policy.

The sanctions list, published last Friday on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, appears to have been in response to the latest round of sanctions the U.S. imposed the same day aimed at punishing the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org

