NEWPORT — If all goes as planned, Newport will be home to 42 new units of workforce housing, thanks to a project underway on Spring St., by mid-October. Dubbed the Spring Street Development, the $13.1 million project will contain 18 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments and 24 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments.

The two-bedroom units will be approximately 900 square feet and the one-bedrooms will be about 600, according to developer Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development Group Ltd., which is headquartered in Walpole.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

