NEWPORT — A solar company based in Norwich, Vt., has reached out to the town of Newport in regard to receiving a payment in lieu of taxes program.
Newport Solar II LLC intends to set up a solar array in the vicinity of Sunapee Street.
The town has entered into preliminary steps for an agreement in which Newport Solar would pay 10 percent of their gross income to the town rather than paying the property tax. New Hampshire RSA 72 outlines the procedure in which they would be able to accomplish this with the town selectboard.
Newport Solar II LLC has proposed to pay no less than $4 per kilowatt, or 10 percent of their gross; they expect to earn roughly $150,000 annually. This would bring in roughly $15,000 for the town of Newport and would be subject to an annual 3 percent inflation rate. The PILOT program would have a life of 25 years. This was determined earlier this year by the town to be 2½ times the average payment for a PILOT program similar to this in New Hampshire.
“We don’t own it, we don’t maintain it, we have no responsibility for it. It would just be a payment,” Town Manager Hunter Rieseberg explained. He also suggested that the purpose of the program would be “to promote solar or alternative power” and that the PILOT program would be necessary because, “If we were to assess them for the value of the array it would never work financially. ...”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
