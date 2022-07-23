Two planned housing projects took small steps forward on the financing side at the Newport Selectboard’s meeting Monday night.

The board first approved a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant application for Occom Properties, of Hanover, to create 70 units of mostly affordable housing in the Ruger Mill building on Sunapee Street. Later in the meeting, the board agreed to write a letter of support to Sullivan County for a block grant application that would help fund a 3,700-foot extension of the sewer line along North Main Street to serve a proposed 96-unit senior housing project near the town airport. Both projects have a long way to go before construction begins, which would not happen until next year at the earliest.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.