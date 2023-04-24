Newport caregivers

Vivian Stork of Newport, right, watches her grand-nephew Cohen Lackey, 9, play during New Hampshire Grand Families Inc.'s family community day at the Newport Recreation Center on Saturday. Stork said Lackey sometimes stays with her on weekends when his dad has to work. New Hampshire Grand Families was founded in 2022 to provide food assistance, respite care and other resources to grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends raising their relations' children.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News of Lebanon

NEWPORT — Leanna Roberts followed along closely as her 5-year-old granddaughter, Layla, bounced from the sand-art table to the face-painting station inside the Newport Rec Center Saturday morning.

The two were there to enjoy a variety of free activities for kids as part of the first annual “Family Community Day,” hosted by the Newport-based nonprofit NH Grand Families. In addition to sand art and face painting, there were also superhero capes and masks to be decorated and free food for anyone who stopped by.

