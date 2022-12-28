New Hampshire and Maine are growing at a slightly faster rate than the U.S. as a whole. And it’s not because more kids are being born. The two states are seeing modest population gains because newcomers moved from other states, especially at the height and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The latest data, published in a recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau population estimates by the University of New Hampshire, shows a trend that’s shaped northern New England for the past five years: More people are dying than being born, so population growth depends on people moving here from elsewhere.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

