N.H. Hospital

New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, as seen on July 5, 2016.

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Concord Monitor

In a move to restructure New Hampshire’s mental health system, state officials are making investments aimed at eliminating the longstanding practice of boarding patients with mental illness in hospital emergency departments.

As part of the “Mission Zero” plan, which seeks to eliminate the boarding of psychiatric patients in emergency departments by 2025, the state Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with NAMI NH and the N.H. Hospital Association, publicly unveiled their new strategy on Thursday.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

