New Hampshire’s life sciences workforce grew at a 15.1 percent clip between 2012 and 2021 – adding 1,484 jobs in that time and accounting for nearly 4 percent of the state’s total job growth, according to a study released by the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

The study, conducted by Camoin Associates of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., found that the state’s life sciences industry reported $4.3 billion in sales in 2021 and had 11,290 employees who earn average salaries of $130,848 per year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

