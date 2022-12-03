Owners of businesses with no employees shouldn’t have to pay New Hampshire business taxes, says Travis Corcoran, a newly elected Republican state representative from Weare.

“Most economic growth comes from small business,” he told N.H. Business Review in discussing his forthcoming bill, which would exempt businesses with no employees from paying the business enterprise tax. “And to encourage someone on the bottom rung on the latter, it’s easier without worrying about a very large clunky business tax.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

