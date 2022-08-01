SALEM — Ninety people and counting have expressed interest in affordably priced units at the Depot and Main Apartments, where ground was broken last week in Salem. The problem is with the supply — there are only 74 spots.

That rush was easily predicted, according to a new annual report by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. It describes a bleak housing market when it comes to both renting and buying in the Granite State.

For more information and resources about rental and mortgage assistance, visit nhhfa.org.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.