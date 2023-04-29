N.H. Brazilian Council

The delegation met for the first time in Boston early this month. From left to right: Brazilian Deputy Consul Lauro Beltrão, N.H. Brazilian Council director Bruno D’Britto, Brazilian Ambassador Santiago Mourão, and Leudson Veloz from the council team.

 Courtesy

Members of the N.H. Brazilian Council, an organization that provides free legal consultation and referrals to other services to Portuguese-speaking immigrants, are partnering with the new Brazilian Consulate delegation.

In the next few months, consulate staff from Boston will offer informational workshops to Brazilian leaders in the state about their services and programs.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

