Student ID cards for 6th graders up to college students must now include the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, under a law signed by Gov. Chris Sununu Wednesday. There is no requirement, however, that the cards also include the state’s crisis line, which may be a better option for those in New Hampshire with out-of-state area codes.

Senate Bill 234, named for Jason Dickey, a Merrimack Valley High School graduate, passed the Legislature easily. Anyone who calls 988 (or 1-800-273-8255) will be routed to the crisis center closest to their area code, not their physical location.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

