Little Free Pantry

The “Little Free Pantry” outside New London Hospital is accessible 24/7 for people with emergency food needs.

It looks like one of those take-a-book, leave-a-book lending libraries that you might see around town. But the “Little Free Pantry” outside New London Hospital is filled with canned goods, pasta and other food items.

It’s part of an effort to address food insecurity in the area. People can stop by to take any food they need, or donate if they’re able.

