A bipartisan bill passed by the Legislature in May will change the way New Hampshire students learn about the nation’s founding principles and how state and federal governments operate.

Current education requirements mandate a half year of civics for high school students. Signed into law on June 30, Senate Bill 215 will require elementary and middle school students in public and nonpublic schools to receive civics education as well. High school students will be required to pass a competency test and the civics examination used by the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.