Four New Hampshire nonprofit agencies have united to launch The Care Paradox, an initiative aimed at addressing the state’s chronic caregiver workforce shortage.

The organizations – Ascentria In-Home Care, Waypoint, The Alliance for Healthy Aging Advocacy Group and Granite State Home Health and Hospice Association – said the initiative will address what they see as the underfunding of the state’s Choices for Independence program, a Medicaid-funded program that provides a wide range of service choices that enable eligible adults to stay in their own homes and communities.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

