The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.

This is the second significant investment the state has made in expanding mental health treatment during the pandemic, following the purchase of Hampstead Hospital this year to expand treatment to children and older youth.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

