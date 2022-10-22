Unemployment taxes will be going down for most New Hampshire businesses next year, thanks to a historically low number of unemployment claims and the unemployment trust fund growing to nearly $350 million. Taxes actually would have gone down even more if not for a recent change in the law.

As it is, unemployment tax rates will fall an average of nearly 30 percent – a figure Gov. Chris Sununu quickly highlighted, in the midst of his reelection campaign.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

