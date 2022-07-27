The state of New Hampshire is suing the nation’s largest pharmacy chains — including CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens — alleging the companies failed to stop “a flood of prescription opioids” that fueled the addiction epidemic of the past decade.

The suit, filed in Merrimack County Superior Court Tuesday, says the pharmacies failed to create systems to identify, investigate and report suspicious orders of prescription opioids, and fraudulently concealed that failure.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

