Much of the Northeast joined together last week in submitting a whopping $3.62 billion proposal to the federal government in hopes of becoming a regional clean hydrogen hub. Missing from the announcement was New Hampshire.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and more than 100 hydrogen ecosystem partners are competing for a $1.25 billion share of $8 billion in federal funding that will establish six to 10 clean hydrogen hubs around the country as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Beatrice Burack contributed to this story. This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

