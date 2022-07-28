Capt. Brendan Davey was born into a New Hampshire State Police family. His dad was a sergeant and assistant troop commander, and after earning a degree in psychology from the University of New Hampshire, Davey jumped into a green cruiser himself.

“I grew up on the road, as we call it,” he said, spending 16 years as a patrol trooper and sergeant before moving to his first role at headquarters in 2016. Now he is captain of the quality assurance and compliance unit, a new group working to bring the State Police’s policies in line with federal accreditation requirements while making sure the agency is in line with state training requirements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.