Enrollment in New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Account, or school voucher program, has doubled since its first year, the Department of Education announced Friday.

The program, which gives low-income students the opportunity to use state dollars for non-public education, now has 3,025 students enrolled for fall 2022, compared to 1,635 in the fall of 2021. Among the students who participated in the first year, 1,572 or 96 percent will be returning for a second year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

