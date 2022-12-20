New Hampshire law enforcement documented 34 hate crimes in 2021, a jump from 19 reported hate crimes the previous year, according to newly released data from the FBI.

Of the hate crimes reported, 16 incidents involved destruction of property or vandalism, while 13 involved intimidation. Nearly half of the targets of the crimes were Black residents, while eight reported crimes were motivated by religion, and seven by sexual orientation, according to the dataset.

