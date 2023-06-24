With multiple restaurants and bars, a showroom, live comedians and musicians, new renovations, and endless games, The Brook Casino in Seabrook brings in over 1,000 people on average every day, says its CEO, Andre Carrier. Perhaps almost as notable is the $4,475,777 it donated to charities across the state in 2022.

As the only state in the country whose casino industry employs a charitable gaming business model, New Hampshire nonprofits and schools have reaped millions of dollars. As the industry grows, the donations only seem to be increasing.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.