For three decades economists have signaled that New Hampshire has a “housing mismatch” — or an Econ 101 issue where demand supersedes supply of available houses. But new numbers released by New Hampshire Housing illustrate what a vast discrepancy this has become.

Estimates say that the state will need 60,000 units by 2030 to meet current demand. By 2040, that number will grow to 90,000.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

