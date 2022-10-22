There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns.

The Business & Industry Association (BIA), New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce, held 10 roundtable policy talks this summer and heard from employers that worker shortages, lack of housing, inadequate child- and elder-care options, and rising energy costs were among the most pressing issues they face today.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. Michael Skelton is president and CEO of the Business & Industry Association. For more information, visit www.biaofnh.com.

