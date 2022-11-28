Enrollment in New Hampshire’s public charter schools grew 13.89 percent over the last school year, according to new figures released by the Department of Education, even as enrollment in public schools dropped overall.

The department reported there were 4,912 students enrolled in the state’s 28 charter schools as of the start of the 2022 -2023 school year. That represents 599 more students than the previous school year, when there were 4,313 students overall.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

