Gov. Chris Sununu is adding New Hampshire to the growing list of states to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued phones and laptops, citing data and cybersecurity concerns.

In an executive order signed Thursday, Sununu wrote that the app, owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, introduced an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.