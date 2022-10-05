IBM botched a $9.2 million contract to upgrade Merrimack-based Connection’s financial software, disrupting the tech vendor’s business and causing it to lose “millions of dollars,” according to a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord.

The suit squares off two publicly traded technology firms: Connection, with annual revenue of just under $3 billion, with IBM, which has over $57 billion in revenue.

